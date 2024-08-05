EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,532 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 215,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,149. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

