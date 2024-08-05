EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.12.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $72.19. 1,621,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

