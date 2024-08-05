EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,771 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,317,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,681,000 after buying an additional 1,085,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 717,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.84. 4,095,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,096. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.65.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3909 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

