EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 353.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVA

DaVita Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DVA traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $136.98. 217,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,424. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.