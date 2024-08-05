EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.86. 270,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,522. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,730,154. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

