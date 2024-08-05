EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,469,000 after buying an additional 2,369,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $326,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 1,386,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

