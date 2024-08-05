EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $61.78. 1,193,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.