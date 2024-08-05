EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. 1,102,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

