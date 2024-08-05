EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10,134.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,426,201,836.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,830,118 shares of company stock valued at $654,898,628. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.4 %

TMUS stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.03. 1,888,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average is $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $193.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

