EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $3.48 on Monday, hitting $98.12. 467,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,859. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

