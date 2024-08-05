EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 764.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.86. 123,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $102.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

