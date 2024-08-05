EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

BR traded down $6.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,892. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.25 and a twelve month high of $216.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

