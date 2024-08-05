EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

