EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Orange by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 620,438 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Orange by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE ORAN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 174,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,698. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Orange Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orange

About Orange

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.