EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $163,937,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,814,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.87.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

