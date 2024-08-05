EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $297,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $77,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONEOK Stock Down 3.1 %

OKE traded down $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 979,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $86.20.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

