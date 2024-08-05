EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,216 TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TBG Dividend Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:TBG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Separately, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TBG Dividend Focus ETF by 607.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period.

Shares of TBG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. TBG Dividend Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

The TBG Dividend Focus ETF (TBG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation TBG was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by EA Series Trust.

