EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,496 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,697,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,978,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $20.67. 28,744,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,651,005. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

