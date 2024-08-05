EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $880,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 112,852 shares during the period.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TKC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. 382,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.85. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. Analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.38%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.