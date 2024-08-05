EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $673.01. 334,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $668.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.