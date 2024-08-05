EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,597,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $4.10 on Monday, reaching $92.82. 168,410 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.