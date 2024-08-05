EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,601,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,356,891. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.