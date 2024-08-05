EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.88. 3,375,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

