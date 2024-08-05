EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in HubSpot by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 106.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $15,844,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.04.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.9 %

HUBS traded down $8.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $456.93. 293,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,772. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $551.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.41. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

