EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49,387 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,387 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,293,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 245,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,421. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.87.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

