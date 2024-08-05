EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,710 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

