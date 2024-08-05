EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LRGF stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,604. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

