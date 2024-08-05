EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,728 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 131,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 82,704 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,739,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,280,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 507,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $101.57.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

