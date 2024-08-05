EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $116,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 306,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 98,228 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $42.76.
About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
