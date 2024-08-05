EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

BATS SECT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 124,970 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SECT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.