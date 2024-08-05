Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Benchmark

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.77.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 540,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,238. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 74.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Exact Sciences by 76.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.