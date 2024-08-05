Excelerate Energy (EE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.26 million. On average, analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:EE opened at $19.52 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.31.
Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.
