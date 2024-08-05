Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.77, but opened at $39.67. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Exelon shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 613,427 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Exelon Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

