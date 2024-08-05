Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $137.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.90.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,634,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after buying an additional 1,351,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.