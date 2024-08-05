Extendicare (EXE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.00 million.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Price Performance

TSE EXE opened at C$7.64 on Monday. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$637.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXE. TD Securities increased their price target on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Extendicare

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.