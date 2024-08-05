Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $113.56 and last traded at $113.67. 4,906,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,420,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.88.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $449.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.