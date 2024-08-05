Fastly (FSLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fastly Stock Performance
Shares of Fastly stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Fastly has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Transactions at Fastly
In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $204,248.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
