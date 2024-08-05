Fastly (FSLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Fastly to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. Fastly has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $204,248.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLY

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.