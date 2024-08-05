Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.30.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $112.48 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $115.05. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.90.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 174,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

