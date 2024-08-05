FGI Industries (FGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.
FGI Industries Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:FGI opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.42. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.
FGI Industries Company Profile
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
