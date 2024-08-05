FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FibroGen Stock Performance

FGEN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 634,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,149. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FibroGen news, insider Deyaa Adib bought 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,083.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

