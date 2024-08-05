Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $181.00

Shares of Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.33), with a volume of 9105826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.60 ($2.45).

Fidelity China Special Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of £860.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,688.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 205.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.86.

Fidelity China Special Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special’s previous dividend of $6.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Fidelity China Special’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

About Fidelity China Special

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

