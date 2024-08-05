Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,740.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 234,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 228,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS opened at $74.36 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.41.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

