Financial Contrast: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO)

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Murano Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 19.47% 21.03% 5.99% Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Murano Global Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Murano Global Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $229.20 million 1.10 $37.93 million $0.42 5.90 Murano Global Investments $6.31 million 15.69 -$8.71 million N/A N/A

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats Murano Global Investments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

