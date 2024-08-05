First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $52.14. 15,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

