Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$26.86 million during the quarter.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flagshp Cmty Re

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.