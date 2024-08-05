Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$26.86 million during the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Flagshp Cmty Re
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- What are earnings reports?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.