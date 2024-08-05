Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 272.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fluor were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after buying an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98,381 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 19.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Down 6.2 %

FLR traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.55. 439,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,139. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

