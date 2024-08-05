Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 53,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 98,381 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fluor by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

