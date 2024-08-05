FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $79.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.88.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,096. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $92.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

