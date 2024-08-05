Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3051419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.