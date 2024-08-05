Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Forrester Research Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FORR stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a PE ratio of 634.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

Forrester Research Profile

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

